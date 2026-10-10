5 killed in fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur

19:10

Five people, including a woman, were killed in fresh clashes among armed groups in Manipur's Kamjong and Ukhrul districts, officials said on Saturday.



A 22-year-old man and a woman, aged 42, were killed in the Kuki-dominated Chassad village in Naga-majority Kamjong district, they said.



The woman, a mother of five, was shot near her neck on Friday night and died within minutes, the officials said.



Her killing triggered an exchange of fire between Kuki and Naga armed groups, which continued on Saturday morning. The man was killed in the ensuing clashes, during which 10 houses were also torched, they added.



The district authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 162 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 400-metre radius of Chassad police gate junction to prevent further violence. The restrictions prohibit the assembly of five or more people.



In a separate incident, suspected militants entered Ningchou village, a Tangkhul Naga settlement near the Myanmar border, in Kamjong, and started firing, the officials said.



Two persons, identified as Ngachanso Ningshen, aged 35, and 48-year-old Leishishan Leishadang, were shot dead, they said.



Security forces rushed to the village after the incident and brought the situation under control.



Local villagers claimed that the attackers fled towards the Myanmar side after firing.



The bodies have been sent to the Kamjong district hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officials said.



In a separate incident in Ukhrul district, a 40-year-old man, Sandeep Rai, was shot dead near Chepu Yaolen after suspected militants opened fire at his vehicle. The man died inside the four-wheeler he was driving, the officials said.