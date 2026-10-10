4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarkashi; no damage reported

22:43

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday night, causing people to rush out of their homes in panic.



No damage has been reported so far, officials said.



According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 8.07 pm, with its epicentre located two kilometres northwest of Uttarkashi at a depth of 11 kilometres below the earth's surface.



Officials of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said there were no reports of damage so far.



The tremors come days after an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Chamoli district on October 6.