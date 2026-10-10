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2 Delhi policemen injured in stone-pelting

Sat, 10 October 2026
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Security personnel detain protesters during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Pic: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Security personnel detain protesters during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Pic: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Protesters allegedly stone-pelted security personnel at Imtiaz Ali Marg near Akashwani Bhawan after toppling barricades during the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital on Saturday, officials said.

Around noon, 25 to 30 protesters jumped barricades on Imtiaz Ali Marg and stone-pelleted at security personnel, they said, adding that some of them have been detained and two police personnel were injured in the process.

The police have detained about 500 people as protesters attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite authorities denying permission to protest and enforcing strict security measures across the New Delhi district. 

Several protesters were chased and detained as they tried to regroup at different locations and evade the security cordon.

The protest was scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, but police and paramilitary personnel prevented participants from reaching the designated area, where prohibitory orders are in force. 

Several protesters were detained from locations including Connaught Place, while many others were sent back.

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