Won't stop passengers with valid tickets: Delhi Police

17:42

Passengers carrying valid train tickets will not be stopped at any railway station in Delhi amid heightened security arrangements, and police will act only against those attempting to breach law and order, a Delhi Police officer said on Friday.



Over 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and more than 400 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, including women personnel, would be deployed at different railway stations to maintain security, the officer said.



Strict vigil will be maintained at the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, he added.



The security arrangements have been implemented to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the smooth movement of passengers amid the prevailing situation in the national capital.



Police are closely monitoring social media to track potential law and order issues, the officer said.