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Will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities: Mamdani

Fri, 09 October 2026
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New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani on Thursday (local time) demanded an end to all US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the city after a man was shot by an ICE agent in the Bronx, as anti-ICE protesters clashed with the New York Police Department (NYPD) outside the hospital where the injured man was being treated.

In a post on X on Thursday (local time), Mamdani said that early reports indicated that ICE agents had surrounded a man and a five-year-old child in their car in the Marble Hill neighbourhood before firing multiple rounds. He added that the child was believed to be physically unharmed.He said, "This afternoon in Marble Hill, a New Yorker was shot by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood. Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed."

"This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities. Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery," Mamdani added.

Calling for ICE to leave the city, the mayor said, "Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children."

He concluded his post with the words, "Abolish ICE."

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