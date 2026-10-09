Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Why Nirmala Sitharaman is visiting Singapore

Fri, 09 October 2026
Share:
11:40
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on an official 3-day visit to Singapore from October 9 to 11.

The finance minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's global investors and business leaders, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

During her visit, she will also call on Singapore's leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

As part of her engagement with the investment community, Sitharaman will participate in a roundtable with hedge fund and portfolio fund managers and hold a series of government-to-business (G2B) meetings with investors, financial institutions and business leaders.

The visit aims to strengthen India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore, translating strong political ties into greater investment, business partnerships and tangible economic gains.


Singapore is India's largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI), with inflows totalling around $194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026.

Singapore-based institutional investors, including GIC and Temasek, have invested substantially across various sectors of the Indian economy.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez
She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu, alleging 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with the repeal of assembly polls from the last two years. Rahul...

Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut
Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut

Delhi is under an unprecedented security clampdown with 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 57 metro stations closed, and mobile internet suspended in areas around Jantar Mantar, as authorities aim to prevent an...

CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country
CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country

The Railway Board's decision to cancel dozens of trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been widely criticised by railway experts and passenger bodies as...

Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs
Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs

Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have strongly criticised the Centre's security measures in New Delhi, including metro and train cancellations, ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They accuse the government of...

Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt
Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt

The Supreme Court has asked the government to consider designating an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful protests in the national capital, emphasising the need for a site with basic amenities. This suggestion arose during a...