Why Nirmala Sitharaman is visiting Singapore

11:40

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on an official 3-day visit to Singapore from October 9 to 11.





The finance minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's global investors and business leaders, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.





During her visit, she will also call on Singapore's leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.





As part of her engagement with the investment community, Sitharaman will participate in a roundtable with hedge fund and portfolio fund managers and hold a series of government-to-business (G2B) meetings with investors, financial institutions and business leaders.





The visit aims to strengthen India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore, translating strong political ties into greater investment, business partnerships and tangible economic gains.









Singapore is India's largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI), with inflows totalling around $194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026.





Singapore-based institutional investors, including GIC and Temasek, have invested substantially across various sectors of the Indian economy.





-- REDIFF NEWS