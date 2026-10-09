'Vote chor' now carrying out vote dacoity in UP through SIR: Congress

16:45

The Congress on Friday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of carrying out "vote chori" in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a "mischievous instrument" wielded by the CEC to perpetuate the rule of the "Diabolical Duo".



Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared an opinion piece from The Hindu which claimed that the SIR was termed an exercise to "purify" the electoral rolls, but in practice, it is riddled with methodological flaws and ad hoc rule changes, resulting in the deletion of a large number of genuine voters.



Sharing the article on X, Ramesh said, "Here is a thorough analysis of how SIR is destroying the letter and spirit of Article 326 of the Constitution and deliberately disenfranchising crores of Indians."



"SIR has been a mischievous instrument wielded by the CEC to perpetuate the rule of the Diabolical Duo," Ramesh said in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.



In another post, Ramesh cited a Reporter's Collective report to allege that the "vote chor" is now carrying out "vote chori" in Uttar Pradesh through the SIR.



"The conspiratorial duo of Modi-Shah is resorting to their last weapon of vote theft out of fear of their certain defeat in Uttar Pradesh. The Reporter's Collective's report reveals that in UP, names were removed on a massive scale from the voter list, new voters were added in a suspicious manner, and the entire process involved serious violations of rules," Ramesh said.



"First, mass deletion. During SIR in Uttar Pradesh, 2.96 crore voters were removed. Among the states where SIR has been conducted so far, this is the largest number. Second, suspicious voter addition. Around 16 lakh voters were added through Form 6, but according to the law, the details of the voters being added should have been made public," he said in his post in Hindi on X.