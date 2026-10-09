Trump's PERM Curbs: Will More US Tech Work Move to India?

Two strong voices from the Indian IT sector indicate that US President Donald Trump's suspension of the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme may not impact the sector as much as it is made out to be.In a long and blunt message for India's information technology sector
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), posted on X, former HCL Tech chief executive officer Vineet Nayar observed that Indian companies should stop worrying about visas and focus on bringing more American technology work to India.
"Trump wants fewer Indian technology professionals moving to America. The unintended consequence may be more American technology work moving to India," Nayar wrote in the beginning of his message posted on X at 8.30 am IST on October 9.
"There is an irony here. In trying to reduce the movement of Indian talent to America, the US may accelerate the movement of American work to India," he added, indicating that the PERM suspension could be a blessing in disguise for Indian IT companies.
Interestingly, Nayar's bold assertion found support just a few hours later on the same day, when Tata Consultancy Services, in a public regulatory statement filed with the National Stock Exchange
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) and Bombay Stock Exchange, said it did not expect the suspension of the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements.
India's largest IT software company disclosed that its PERM applications had been in single digits over the previous two years and hence "we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements."
"Our workforce strategy in the US is anchored in hiring local talent, supported by a robust campus recruitment model," TCS said in the same exchange filing, adding that it had built a significant local workforce across 31 offices and delivery centres in the US.
Interestingly, the exchange filing also reiterated its commitment to hire another 15,000 people in the US over the next five years. The statement, signed by company secretary Yashaswin Sheth, concluded that the filing was being made "for your information and record".
Here it is important to underline the distinction between PERM and other work visa routes Indian companies adopt to send Indian engineers to the US.
Whereas PERM is a labour certification process generally required by an employer before sponsoring foreign workers for an employment-based green card, it is separate from the H-1B temporary work visa programme which many IT companies avail of to send their employees to the US.
The suspension of PERM programme will only restrict the affected companies' use of the permanent labour certification process; it does not automatically cancel the visas of all their Indian employees.
Nayar gives out some revealing numbers: Indian IT companies account for fewer than 1,400 of the 117,849 PERM certifications issued last year, which is less than two per cent of the total PERM certifications.
This figure, Nayar argued, supports his thesis that the immediate impact on the Indian IT sector could therefore be smaller than the headlines suggest.
He, however, made a fervent plea to the Indian IT companies to future-proof there business and revenue models.
"The original Indian IT model was simple. The customer had important work in America, so we sent Indian engineers there to do it. Then we discovered that much of that work could be done from India. The onsite-offshore model was born. I lived that transition," he wrote about the employment dynamics of a sector of which he has been a part of for three decades.
Expressing his fear about how advances in artificial intelligence technologies would lead to far smaller teams increasingly remotely handling high-tech jobs, he said that Indian IT companies should focus more on architecture, product engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence implementation, industry solutions and ownership of intellectual property.
"Indian teams should not merely receive specifications from New York. They should help decide what gets built," Nayar said. He urged companies to move from maintaining clients' technology platforms to helping redesign them, and from supplying engineers to taking ownership of big business problems.
"For thirty years, Indian IT competed largely on the cost of Indian talent. The next thirty will depend on the capability of Indian talent," he wrote.
"Those are much bigger questions than how many visas America issues," he wrote.
-- Rediff News