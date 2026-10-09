The top 10 tallest religious statues in the world

Did you know the tallest religious statue in the world -- excluding the base/pedestal; we are only considering the actual height of the statue itself -- is in Asia?
At 420 feet, it's the Spring Temple Buddha, also known as the Vairocana Buddha, in Lushan, China.
At No 2 is the Laykyun Sekkya, the Gautama Buddha, at 380 feet. If you are in Myanmar, you can see it in Khatakan Taung.
The third highest statue is in India, in Nathdwara, Rajasthan -- Lord Shiva as the massive Vishwas Swaroopam at 348 feet.
Next comes the Ushiku Daibutsu or the Amitabha Buddha at 330 feet in Ushiku, Japan.
This is followed by the Guishan Guanyin (the 11-headed 1,000-armed Guanyin, the goddess of mercy, compassion and kindness); it is 325 feet tall and is located in Weishan, China.
If you are in Pagkilatan, Philippines, you cannot miss the Mother of All Asia-Tower of Peace, a towering 322 feet tall statue of the Virgin Mary.
The Great Buddha of Thailand, which is 305 feet tall, is a must-visit at Ang Thong, Thailand.
Then comes the Sendai Daikannon, (Kannon, the Bodhisattva of compassion and mercy) at Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan; it is 302 feet tall.
Also impressive is the Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako Park -- this goddess of mercy statue is 289 feet tall -- in Ashibetsu, Japan.
Finally, at tied No 10, we have the Grand Buddha (also known as the Amitabha Buddha) in Ling Shan, China, and the Wat Huay Pla Kang Guanyin in Chiang Rai, Thailand; both are 259 feet tall.
To give this some context: The famed Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 98 feet tall (without the pedestal).
In case you haven't spotted it yet, all these statues are in Asia and most of them represent the Buddhist religion.
But none of them are the world's tallest stature.
That honour remains with the Statue of Unity
.
-- REDIFF GET AHEAD