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Steps by US don't advance shared ambitions: MEA on Green Card ban

Fri, 09 October 2026
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The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday responded to the US Government's move to bar several Tech majors from its Green Card program.

The Ministry said that the suspension of the PERM applications does not affect H-1B visa holders. 

"We are aware of the U.S. Department of Labour's decision concerning the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme for certain companies. It should be noted that PERM is distinct from the H-1B visa programme. The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency/Green Card process of eligible employees of the affected companies" the Ministry stated.

Further the Ministry stated that talent mobility between two nations creates significant value to both economies and the steps announced do not advance the shared ambitions.

"It should also be clear that talent mobility adds value to both economies. While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US. This is therefore an area of tremendous mutual benefit for the two countries and our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process can appreciate this fact. The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries," the MEA stated.

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