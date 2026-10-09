Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Shut down entire country...: CJP on govt cancelling trains

Fri, 09 October 2026
Share:
14:13
image
A day before the CJP's protest in Delhi, its founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday slammed the Centre, saying it should shut down the entire country if it is scared of the youth, a statement coming in the wake of cancellation of trains to and from the national capital on October 10.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar alleging massive irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Railway Board on Friday cancelled certain Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. The Delhi Police have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 metro stations to thwart the movement of youths who may be coming to join the protest.

Talking to reporters over the development here, Dipke said there was no need for the government's permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, which is a designated spot.

"Shut down the entire country if you are scared of the youth," Dipke said.

The Delhi Police have also denied permission to the CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar. 

TOP STORIES

She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez
She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu, alleging 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with the repeal of assembly polls from the last two years. Rahul...

Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut
Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut

Delhi is under an unprecedented security clampdown with 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 57 metro stations closed, and mobile internet suspended in areas around Jantar Mantar, as authorities aim to prevent an...

CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country
CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country

The Railway Board's decision to cancel dozens of trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been widely criticised by railway experts and passenger bodies as...

Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs
Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs

Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have strongly criticised the Centre's security measures in New Delhi, including metro and train cancellations, ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They accuse the government of...

Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt
Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt

The Supreme Court has asked the government to consider designating an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful protests in the national capital, emphasising the need for a site with basic amenities. This suggestion arose during a...