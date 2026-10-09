Shiv Sena-UBT to miss President's meeting

18:00

Pic: ANI Photo





However, the party expressed its "unequivocal and full" support to the INDIA bloc under Kharge's leadership and the "morcha spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi".





In a letter to Kharge, Shiv Senap-UBT leaders Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant said that on behalf of their party, they wish to convey "unequivocal and full support to the INDIA bloc under your leadership and the morcha spearheaded by Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji".





"We stand firmly by every step and move being taken in this regard to expose and dislodge the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India and those responsible in the BJP Government for subverting our democratic and constitutional institutions," the two Shiv Sena-UBT leaders were quoted as saying.





"Due to pre-engaged programmes in Maharashtra in connection with the upcoming MLC elections, we are unable to remain present to meet the Hon'ble Rashtrapati Ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tonight at 8.00 pm," they said.





"We may kindly be excused for our absence. Please convey our complete solidarity towards this crusade of the INDIA Bloc to the Hon'ble President. Our Party is with the Alliance in this historic fight to save democracy and the Constitution," Raut and Sawant said.









INDIA bloc leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8 pm Friday in connection with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.





According to sources, the President's office confirmed the appointment on Friday morning.



The opposition delegation will include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge,

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, CPI-M General Secretary MA Baby, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Shiv Sena-UBT on Friday communicated to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that its representatives would not be able to remain present during the INDIA bloc leaders' meeting with President Droupadi Murmu due to prior engagements in connection with the upcoming MLC elections in Maharashtra, sources said.