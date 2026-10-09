Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Sensex jumps 879 points

Fri, 09 October 2026
Share:
16:05
image
Indian stock markets closed sharply higher on Friday, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gaining over 1 per cent each, supported by strong buying across sectors, particularly information technology (IT), amid positive sentiment following TCS's results.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,520.45, gaining 288.65 points or 1.30 per cent, while the BSE Sensex rose 879.09 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 72,472.33.

All sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended in positive territory, with the Nifty IT index rallying more than 3 per cent. The gains reflected improved investor sentiment towards IT stocks following TCS's results.

The Nifty FMCG index advanced 2.22 per cent, while the Nifty Auto index gained 1.36 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.41 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.35 per cent. The Nifty Media index also closed 1.23 per cent higher.

TOP STORIES

She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez
She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu, alleging 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with the repeal of assembly polls from the last two years. Rahul...

Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut
Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut

Delhi is under an unprecedented security clampdown with 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 57 metro stations closed, and mobile internet suspended in areas around Jantar Mantar, as authorities aim to prevent an...

CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country
CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country

The Railway Board's decision to cancel dozens of trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been widely criticised by railway experts and passenger bodies as...

Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs
Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs

Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have strongly criticised the Centre's security measures in New Delhi, including metro and train cancellations, ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They accuse the government of...

Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt
Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt

The Supreme Court has asked the government to consider designating an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful protests in the national capital, emphasising the need for a site with basic amenities. This suggestion arose during a...