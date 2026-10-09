Sensex jumps 879 points

16:05

Indian stock markets closed sharply higher on Friday, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gaining over 1 per cent each, supported by strong buying across sectors, particularly information technology (IT), amid positive sentiment following TCS's results.



The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,520.45, gaining 288.65 points or 1.30 per cent, while the BSE Sensex rose 879.09 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 72,472.33.



All sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended in positive territory, with the Nifty IT index rallying more than 3 per cent. The gains reflected improved investor sentiment towards IT stocks following TCS's results.



The Nifty FMCG index advanced 2.22 per cent, while the Nifty Auto index gained 1.36 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.41 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.35 per cent. The Nifty Media index also closed 1.23 per cent higher.