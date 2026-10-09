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SC says no complete ban on Metro services ahead of October 10 protests

Fri, 09 October 2026
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The Supreme Court on Friday directed authorities to ensure that metro train services are not completely suspended ahead of the October 10 protests in Delhi, asking the Centre to consider regulated operations of metro and other railway services to prevent inconvenience to commuters.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, while hearing a plea challenging restrictions imposed in the national capital, emphasised the distinction between a complete prohibition on movement and regulating public transport in the interest of law and order.

Recording the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, the apex court said the authorities would reconsider the restrictions and allow metro trains and other railway services to operate in a suitably regulated manner, keeping in mind the principle of proportionality.

"...there shall be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro trains," the top court clarified in its order.

The bench further directed the authorities to ensure that their decision on the regulated movement of metro trains and other railway services receives wide publicity so that commuters are informed in advance and further inconvenience is avoided.

"Such a decision shall be given wide publicity to avoid further inconvenience to commuters," the apex court said.

During the hearing, the CJI expressed concern over the complete closure of metro station entry gates, pointing out that the restrictions affected thousands of people travelling to Delhi from Gurugram, Greater Noida and other parts of the national capital region for work and education.

The bench observed that students, employees and senior citizens depend on public transport for their daily commute and that security measures should not bring movement to a complete halt.

"Solicitor... we are mainly concerned about the complete closure of these metro station entries. We have serious concerns about this. Our concern is not with respect to any protesters or any individual. Our concern is about the hundreds and thousands of commuters who come from Gurugram, Greater Noida, East Delhi and South Delhi to Delhi for their livelihood. They are students, employees and senior citizens who travel by public transport. We are speaking on behalf of the common citizens of this city," said the CJI.

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