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Ramayana gets a release date

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Ramayana film poster. Kind Courtesy, @worldoframayana/Instagram
Ramayana film poster. Kind Courtesy, @worldoframayana/Instagram
The year's most anticipated movie, Ramayana Part One, will release on Thursday, November 5. 

Global distributors Sony Pictures Germany announced the date, stating, 'An epic journey unlike anything seen before. From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune comes Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend -- the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever -- exclusively in theatres, in IMAX and Premium Large Formats on November 5.' 

This means the film will now release three days ahead of Diwali, which falls on November 8.

However, the makers have not officially announced the release date yet.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

The second part of the film will release in Diwali 2027.

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