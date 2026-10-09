Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Rain dependence poses key challenge to India's rural economy: UN

Fri, 09 October 2026
Share:
11:34
image
India has made significant gains in food production, even though water access and management remain major hurdles for the rural economy, where agriculture still relies heavily on seasonal rainfall, the president of a UN agency has said.

According to Alvaro Lario, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), India's ability to attain self-sufficiency in numerous crops has significantly strengthened its agricultural resilience.

"In the case of India, it has become self-sufficient in a lot of different crops, and I think that also makes it much more resilient. However, access to water and water management is a big issue, generally, because of the dependence on rain-fed agriculture," Lario told PTI in an interview on Thursday.

Rainfed agriculture accounts for nearly 60 per cent of India's net sown area and contributes approximately 40 per cent of the country's total food production, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

While India has made significant gains in food production, Lario said ensuring food security also meant making nutritious food affordable and improving rural livelihoods.

"One of the biggest challenges that we have is the cost of a healthy diet," Lario said.

An estimated 40.4 per cent of India's population was unable to afford a healthy diet in 2024, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Lario, who is on a visit to India from October 7 to 11 to strengthen ties with the government and rural development institutions, further said IFAD's nearly five-decade partnership with India has evolved alongside the country's development journey.

IFAD, a multilateral financial institution and a specialised agency of the United Nations, works towards reducing rural poverty and transforming food systems.

TOP STORIES

She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez
She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu, alleging 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with the repeal of assembly polls from the last two years. Rahul...

Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut
Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut

Delhi is under an unprecedented security clampdown with 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 57 metro stations closed, and mobile internet suspended in areas around Jantar Mantar, as authorities aim to prevent an...

CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country
CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country

The Railway Board's decision to cancel dozens of trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been widely criticised by railway experts and passenger bodies as...

Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs
Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs

Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have strongly criticised the Centre's security measures in New Delhi, including metro and train cancellations, ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They accuse the government of...

Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt
Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt

The Supreme Court has asked the government to consider designating an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful protests in the national capital, emphasising the need for a site with basic amenities. This suggestion arose during a...