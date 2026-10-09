Rain dependence poses key challenge to India's rural economy: UN

11:34

India has made significant gains in food production, even though water access and management remain major hurdles for the rural economy, where agriculture still relies heavily on seasonal rainfall, the president of a UN agency has said.



According to Alvaro Lario, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), India's ability to attain self-sufficiency in numerous crops has significantly strengthened its agricultural resilience.



"In the case of India, it has become self-sufficient in a lot of different crops, and I think that also makes it much more resilient. However, access to water and water management is a big issue, generally, because of the dependence on rain-fed agriculture," Lario told PTI in an interview on Thursday.



Rainfed agriculture accounts for nearly 60 per cent of India's net sown area and contributes approximately 40 per cent of the country's total food production, according to the Agriculture Ministry.



While India has made significant gains in food production, Lario said ensuring food security also meant making nutritious food affordable and improving rural livelihoods.



"One of the biggest challenges that we have is the cost of a healthy diet," Lario said.



An estimated 40.4 per cent of India's population was unable to afford a healthy diet in 2024, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation.



Lario, who is on a visit to India from October 7 to 11 to strengthen ties with the government and rural development institutions, further said IFAD's nearly five-decade partnership with India has evolved alongside the country's development journey.



IFAD, a multilateral financial institution and a specialised agency of the United Nations, works towards reducing rural poverty and transforming food systems.