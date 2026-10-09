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Railways cancels trains ahead of October 10 CJP protest

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Indian Railways has decided to cancel Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10, citing anticipated severe road congestion in the areas around the stations due to a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, according to sources.

All Mail and Express trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 will be cancelled at their source stations.

The decision was taken in view of intelligence inputs and traffic advisories indicating severe road congestion around the two railway stations during the period.

Sources said the precautionary measure was aimed at ensuring passenger safety and preventing inconvenience due to traffic congestion.

Separately, West Central Railway's Bhopal division announced the cancellation of train number 22221 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on October 9 due to operational reasons.

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