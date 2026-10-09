'Rahul only option to lead oppn against Modi in 2029 polls'

16:54

Hailing Rahul Gandhi as a dogged "fighter," Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday said the Congress party leader is the opposition's "only option" to be the prime ministerial candidate in the 2029 general elections against PM Narendra Modi.



In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, he also said the agitation being led by Gandhi against Chief Election Commissioner will be "marked in the history of India" as a turning point that changed the course of the country's politics.



"He is a fighter. When he is having a conviction, he will fight like anything.... Now, the entire people (of India) believe in Rahul ji. The intelligentsia, press and coalition partners believe in Rahul Gandhi," the Congress chief minister said.



Asked whether it would be difficult to convince the opposition INIDA bloc and others outside the bloc to accept Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate, Satheesan said: "Definitely, they will accept. All the coalition partners will rally behind him, because he is the only leader who can change this government."



"No doubt, there is no other option before these parties. This is the only option," he said. This is the first statement by a prominent Congress leader after Gandhi started an agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and also the first leader to link it to Gandhi's prime ministerial ambitions with such conviction.



Satheesan was in New Delhi earlier this week when Rahul was briefly detained along with his sister Priyanka while leading a protest march to seek the resignation of the CEC for alleged irregularities in the SIR process.