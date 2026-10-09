RAF head constable injured in grenade attack in Imphal

10:02

A head constable of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained minor injuries after an unidentified person hurled a grenade at an outpost of the CAPF in Imphal, officials said on Friday.



The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday.



Head constable Dhananjay Rai from Uttar Pradesh sustained minor injuries after an unidentified person triggered an explosion at the gate of the RAF outpost located at New Lambulane in Porompat police station area in Imphal East district, they said.



He was taken to JNIMS hospital for treatment and was later discharged.