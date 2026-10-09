Protest planned in Mumbai in solidarity with CJP agitation

23:19

A police official said that no permission has been granted for the gathering.





"August Kranti Maidan is not a protest site, and no one can protest there due to a High Court order. No application regarding this matter has been received by the Gamdevi Police Station," he said.

A demonstration has been planned at the historic August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday in solidarity with the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, even though the police said no permission has been granted.A demonstration will be held at 3.30 pm to safeguard democratic values under the slogan 'Gyanu, Shah, Modi Chale Jao!', said activist Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in an appeal on social media.He would be present and was ready to face arrest, he said.