Oppn MPs meet Prez, seeks intervention to oust CEC

22:35

Opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Friday raised the issue of 'vote chori' with President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to exercise her powers in seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and repeal of all Assembly elections held in the last two years.



In a memorandum submitted to President Murmu, the INDIA bloc parties also demanded the repeal of a 2023 law providing life-long immunity to the CEC and election commissioners, and a return to paper ballots for all elections.



They also demanded the restoration of 13.3 crore voters deleted 'illegally' from the voter list, and repeal of all Assembly elections held in the last two years, in which conclusive evidence of 'vote chori' had been found.



Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary M A Baby, Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai met the President as part of the opposition delegation.



In the memorandum, the opposition leaders said the INDIA bloc MPs, representing more than 60 per cent of the country's population, have approached her with grave alarm over the manner in which the entire election system and the democratic framework of India have been 'subverted' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to 'steal' from crores of Indians their constitutional right to vote.



"This has destroyed the very foundation of our democracy," the memorandum said.



"We have incontrovertible proof that 'vote chori' took place on a massive scale in election after election. The Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal were stolen. Both EVMs and electoral rolls have been completely manipulated by the BJP in several other Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.



"Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight. This is a crime against the nation, with the chief election commissioner blatantly cheating and lying to the Supreme Court to cover up this crime," the INDIA bloc leaders said.



They said that the 'Right to Vote' is the foundation for representative democracy enshrined in Article 326 of the Constitution and the Election Commission is its constitutional custodian, and not its proprietor.



"He (the CEC) is answerable to the Constitution and not to his political masters. No institution can be permitted to alter the rules governing that right, evade accountability for its decisions, and silence those who demand answers through evasion, repression and criminal conduct.



"We urge you, as the constitutional head of the Republic, to take cognisance of this grave situation and use your good offices to ensure that the following demands are addressed without delay: Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, and repeal of the 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and ECs," the memorandum said.



It also sought immediate suspension of the SIR exercise and immediate restoration of all 13.30 crore voters 'illegally' deleted from electoral rolls, return to paper ballots for all elections, and repeal of all Assembly elections held over the last two years in which conclusive evidence of 'vote chori' had been presented.



"We approach you because, in moments when every other door is closed, the people of India look to the office of the President as the final guardian of that covenant.



"We appeal to your conscience, to your sense of justice, and to your abiding duty to the people of this Republic. Do not let their voice be silenced.



"We expect you as the President of our Republic to discharge your duty to protect the Constitution of India decisively," the two-page memorandum said.