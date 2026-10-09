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On World Post Day, Delhi police's open letter to protestors

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Photo: Kind Courtesy, @delhi.police_official/Instagram
Photo: Kind Courtesy, @delhi.police_official/Instagram
On the occasion of World Post Day, the Delhi police have a message for Cockroach Janata Party protestors ahead of the Delhi agitation on Saturday seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Delhi police said, "An Open Letter to Every Citizen. Because beyond every uniform, every opinion and every disagreement, we're all human first."

"Dear citizen, Aapki awaaz aapka haq hai, aur aapki surakhsha .. hamara farz. Uniform ke peeche bhi ek insaan hai, jiska apna parivar hai, apne log hai. Farq sirf uniform ka hai, insaaniyat ka nahi, with care, Delhi Police.

(Dear Citizen, Your voice is your right but your security is our duty. Behind every uniform-wearing policeman, we too are human who have families and loved ones. The only difference is of uniforms, not of humanity.)

This week the Delhi police have come under severe criticism from various opposition parties and student protestors for using force against protestors demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

--Rediff News

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