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Olympic medalist Mary Kom's ex-husband files defamation complaint against her

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Renowned boxer Mary Kom's ex-husband has filed a defamation complaint against her in Delhi's Saket Court. It is alleged that during a TV interview, Kom made false, malicious and defamatory statements concerning the complainant, with the intention of harming.

The complaint was filed on October 6, and the same is pending before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Shivam Gupta for pre-summoning evidence. The matter will be heard by the court on November 19.

Complainant Karong Onkholer said that he was married to accused Mary Kom on March 12, 2005, and they thereafter resided together at Faridabad. The said marriage was dissolved by a Customary practice on December 20, 2023.

The complainant has moved the court through advocates Akash Krishna and Pragati Sharma.

It is stated that the Complainant, prior to and during the subsistence of the marriage, sacrificed his own career and professional pursuits in order to support and enable the professional career of Mary Kom.

This is stated as the true factual position between the parties, and directly contradicts the imputation made by her in the statements set out that the complainant has no career and has never been gainfully employed.

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