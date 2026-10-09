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NDA victory in bypolls shows people have 'deep-rooted connect' with alliance: PM

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude to the people for blessing the BJP-NDA in the Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry byelections and said the victory reflects yet again that the people have a 'deep-rooted connect' with the good governance agenda of the alliance.

'Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA. I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hardwork of our Party karyakartas (workers),' Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister also congratulated NDA ally, the AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry.

"This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future," he said.

The BJP on Friday swept the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, trouncing its rivals by a record margin in politically significant Nandigram and scoring a surprise victory in Muslim-majority Rejinagar, consolidating its position barely five months after ending the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.

In Assam, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma has achieved an unassailable lead of 1,76,391 votes over his nearest rival, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

The counting of votes was underway at the time of filing of this report.

The ruling AINRC in Puducherry emerged victorious in the October 6 bypoll to Thattanchavady.

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