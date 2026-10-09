Navi Pillay is one of the great defenders of international legal principles: Nobel Committee

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The Nobel Committee says that newly awarded peace laureate Navi Pillay has held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to victims of violence and conflict.



Navi Pillay is one of the great defenders of international legal principles in our time. Her distinguished career reminds us of the need to support, fortify and expand the global rule of law. Navi Pillay's commitment to justice and human dignity is a source of hope and inspiration to all who seek to bring about a more peaceful world.