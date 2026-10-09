Navi Pillai is a legal pioneer: Nobel Committee

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The Nobel Committee: "More and more conflicts are being addressed through diplomacy, treaties and legal mechanisms, rather than threats, violence and warfare. International law is a foundation for a more peaceful world.



At a time of existential challenges - including more wars and conflicts than the world has seen in a long time - international law is no longer just a supplement to peace and security. It is an absolute necessity.



Today Navi Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law."