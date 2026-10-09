Musk's SpaceX plans 15,000 satellites

16:40

SpaceX is moving to expand Starlink beyond satellite internet and establish itself as a major mobile carrier in the United States through a spectrum acquisition agreement and plans to deploy 15,000 next-generation satellites, according to an official statement by the company.



SpaceX announced an agreement to acquire a nationwide portfolio of low-band spectrum licences covering up to 14 megahertz of paired spectrum in the 800 MHz band.



The company said the spectrum would help address a key technical gap and improve Starlink Mobile's coverage across the US.



In a social media post, the company said: "We announced an agreement to acquire a nationwide low-band spectrum license portfolio that will pave the way for @Starlink to become a major mobile carrier in the US".



The acquisition agreement is subject to final approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).



According to SpaceX, the new spectrum will work alongside its existing 2 GHz mid-band spectrum and satellite network to provide mobile connectivity across cities, rural areas and locations with limited cellular coverage.