Memories...

13:40

Sanjay Raut shares this picture with Nana Patekar writing, 'Khup juni athwan!' (A fond memory!).



Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night.



After performing the last rites, Nana Patekar's son Malhar Patekar spoke to media and said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."



The news of Nana Patekar's demise broke on Thursday morning, and since then tributes have been pouring in for him.