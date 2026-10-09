Memories Of Durga puja and bhog

12:01





When we were little, my sister and I would move into my parents' bedroom on a particular night a year (apart from incursions during illnesses, ghost hauntings or just being loved up kids), writesWe would be tucked into bed under the mosquito net. My parents would get to bed a transistor radio in tow. The alarm clock on the bedside table would be set for 3:55 am.My dad would press the bell on top of the clock when it rang and turn on the radio. At 4 am, the deep, soaring baritone of Birendra Krishna Bhadra would ring out as he began the poetic narration of Ma Durga's victory over Mahishashur.It is an invocation or invitation to Durga to descend on earth -- 'Jago Tumi Jago', 'Arise mother, arise'.