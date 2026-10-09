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Mary Kom's ex-husband files defamation complaint

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom's former husband has filed a criminal defamation complaint against her in a Delhi court, alleging that she made false and damaging remarks about him during a television interview.

The complaint, filed on October 6 by Karong Onkholer, is pending before Judicial Magistrate First Class Shivam Gupta for pre-summoning evidence.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter on November 19. Onkholer has alleged that Kom made the remarks during a television programme aired on January 11 this year after the dissolution of their marriage.

According to the complaint, the statements, broadcast to a large audience, portrayed him as dishonest, unfaithful, unemployed and financially dependent on the boxer.

He has also alleged that the remarks accused him of misappropriating money from her bank accounts and neglecting his responsibilities towards their children.

The complainant has contended that the allegations were false and had the potential to seriously damage his reputation and standing as a spouse and a parent.

Onkholer stated that he married Kom on March 12, 2005, and the couple lived together in Faridabad. Their marriage was dissolved through customary practice on December 20, 2023, according to the complaint.

He has further claimed that he had sacrificed his own career and professional opportunities to support Kom's boxing career, disputing the alleged portrayal of him as someone who had never been gainfully employed.

The complaint was filed through advocates Akash Krishna and Pragati Sharma.

The allegations are part of the complaint and have not been adjudicated by the court.

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