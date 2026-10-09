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Katrina Kaif's fitting reply to body-shamers

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani Ganpati celebration. Photograph: Panna Bandekar
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani Ganpati celebration. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

When Katrina Kaif made a public appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebration last month, all body-shamers saw was an overweight actress and not a mother whose baby is less than a year old.

It takes time, folks, to lose the weight you gain during pregnancy.

Even Salman Khan defended her on Bigg Boss.


Katrina herself chose a different approach -- a stunning appearance in London to launch her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, there.

The Times of India quoted her speaking at the event: 'I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth because there are no many opinions out there that if we're going to start trying to cater to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself.'

She added, 'Personally, for me, every time that I faced critiques or comments, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life if I let that dictate my actions. There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader.'

'Nuff said.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

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