Katrina Kaif's fitting reply to body-shamers

17:39

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani Ganpati celebration. Photograph: Panna Bandekar











Katrina herself chose a different approach -- a stunning appearance in London to launch her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, there.



The Times of India quoted her speaking at the event: 'I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth because there are no many opinions out there that if we're going to start trying to cater to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself.'



She added, 'Personally, for me, every time that I faced critiques or comments, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life if I let that dictate my actions. There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader.'



'Nuff said.



-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

When Katrina Kaif made a public appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebration last month, all body-shamers saw was an overweight actress and not a mother whose baby is less than a year old.It takes time, folks, to lose the weight you gain during pregnancy.Even Salman Khan defended her on