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Journalism has its role, it's not to be...: Delhi Police

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Additional DCP New Delhi Manjeet Sheoran on Friday urged journalists to maintain a distance from protesters while covering demonstrations, alleging that some media personnel also participate in protests and hamper police operations.

"Some protesters come one day as a journalist and the next day as a protester. We keep appealing to them to maintain some distance and cover the protest from afar. But they still come in between and obstruct our work," Sheoran said.

The Delhi Police also took to X to underline the role of the media, stating, "Journalism has its role; journalism is not to be rolled."

The remarks come days after three women identifying themselves as journalists complained of being manhandled by Delhi Police personnel while being detained during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on October 3.

The women filed their complaints on October 4, according to an official. The Delhi Police had acknowledged receiving the complaints in a post on X.

"On 03-10-26, during the protest in the New Delhi area, while being in a law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints," the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said the complaints were lodged at around 6 pm. The women alleged that they had been manhandled by police officers and staff during their detention.

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