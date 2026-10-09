Jantar Mantar protest: Liquor shops in Delhi to remain closed on Oct 9, 10

09:00

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the closure of liquor stores in the city on October 9 and 10 due to the "prevailing" situation to maintain public order.



An order issued by the Excise Department said that the closure of liquor vends was based on Delhi Police inputs as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining "public order".



"In view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police, as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order, it is hereby ordered that all retail liquor vends with licences in Form L6, L6& L6FG, L8, L10 and L8 & L14 operating in Delhi will be completely closed on October 9 and October 10," said the order.



However, the hotels, clubs, bars and restaurants having excise licences to serve liquor will remain open.



The order has come ahead of the ongoing protests by opposition parties demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft".



A call for protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 has also been given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Several outfits of students and farmers as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided to join the protest against the CEC.



More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.



The officer said no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar, and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering.



In view of the calls of protest, all preparations are being undertaken to prevent any unprecedented law and order situation as was witnessed during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, Delhi Police sources said.