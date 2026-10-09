IT stocks defy Trump's diktat, rally up to 5%

10:56

Illustration Dominic Xavier/Rediff

On Friday, the last trading day of the week, major Indian IT stocks rallied up to 5 per cent in intraday trade, shrugging off concerns over the latest US visa curbs.



The United States on Thursday suspended eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Infosys and Wipro, from a programme to apply for green cards for foreign workers, contending that the practice has shut out Americans from the job market.



Indian professionals account for over 70 per cent of all approved H-1B petitions annually.



Encouraging quarterly results from Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday evening and expectations that already-tightened H-1B visa hiring would limit the impact of the new guidelines lifted sentiment.



All index constituents traded in the green, buoying the 10-stock Nifty IT index by 3.13 per cent to 28,604 in intraday trade.



TCS, which reported better-than-expected Q2 performance, was the top gainer, rising 5.75 per cent to Rs 2,195 at 10:45 am.



Mphasis, Coforge, LTM and Persistent followed closely, gaining over 3.5 per cent each.



The other IT majors, HCL Technologies and Infosys, added 2.9 per cent each, while Tech Mahindra rose 2.6 per cent and Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) gained 2.4 per cent.



-- REDIFF NEWS