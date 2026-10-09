Indian-origin Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

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The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem "Navi" Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. In awarding this year's #NobelPeacePrize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to remind the world that the rule of law - national and international - underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently. Peace requires justice.



History has shown that a world operating without the rule of law is unjust, unwise and inhumane. The judges - those who guard the thin red line between order and chaos - are therefore highly deserving of our praise. But today, as these same judges are sanctioned, and their institutions are attacked, we need people of courage, vision and determination - qualities that 2026 peace laureate Navi Pillay demonstrates in her work on the bench.



Navi Pillay's commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career. Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion. A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time.



This year's laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.