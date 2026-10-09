Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Indian-origin Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

Fri, 09 October 2026
Share:
14:46
image
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem "Navi" Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. In awarding this year's #NobelPeacePrize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to remind the world that the rule of law - national and international - underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently. Peace requires justice.

History has shown that a world operating without the rule of law is unjust, unwise and inhumane. The judges - those who guard the thin red line between order and chaos - are therefore highly deserving of our praise. But today, as these same judges are sanctioned, and their institutions are attacked, we need people of courage, vision and determination - qualities that 2026 peace laureate Navi Pillay demonstrates in her work on the bench.

Navi Pillay's commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career. Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion. A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time.

This year's laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide.

TOP STORIES

She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez
She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu, alleging 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with the repeal of assembly polls from the last two years. Rahul...

Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut
Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut

Delhi is under an unprecedented security clampdown with 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 57 metro stations closed, and mobile internet suspended in areas around Jantar Mantar, as authorities aim to prevent an...

CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country
CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country

The Railway Board's decision to cancel dozens of trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been widely criticised by railway experts and passenger bodies as...

Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs
Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs

Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have strongly criticised the Centre's security measures in New Delhi, including metro and train cancellations, ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They accuse the government of...

Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt
Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt

The Supreme Court has asked the government to consider designating an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful protests in the national capital, emphasising the need for a site with basic amenities. This suggestion arose during a...