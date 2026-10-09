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Goa Police registers Unnatural Death case in Nana Patekar's demise

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Panaji Police has registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. 

According to the police record, the 76-year-old actor was brought dead to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital, Bambolim, from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula. Further enquiry into the matter is currently in progress, led by PSI Nitin Naik.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night. 

After performing the last rites, Nana Patekar's son Malhar Patekar spoke to media and said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."

The news of Nana Patekar's demise broke on Thursday morning, and since then tributes have been pouring in for him. 

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