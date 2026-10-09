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Five-year SIP investors struggling to beat FD returns

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Investors who have stayed invested in mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) over the past five years may have earned returns no better than fixed deposits (FDs), and prolonged weakness in the stock market could further worsen their returns, Ambareesh Baliga, Independent Market Analyst, said.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Baliga said the continuing market correction has tested investors' patience, including those who have consistently invested more money whenever stock prices declined.

"Look at the latest SIP data. I mean those who have invested in the last five years in mutual fund SIPs, I don't think they have made more than the FD interest rates. And in case the markets remain like this for a while longer, you could see this even worsening," he said.

His remarks come amid continued pressure on Indian equities, with investors facing uncertainty over crude oil prices, inflation, the rupee's depreciation, interest rate hikes and disruptions to global supply chains.

Baliga also flagged weak monsoon conditions as an additional risk for the domestic economy.

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