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Firing squad execution to be livestreamed, Pentagon says

Fri, 09 October 2026
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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the public will be able to watch the execution of former US Army major Nidal Hasan by firing squad, the BBC reported.

A Defence Department official told the BBC that the execution of Hasan, who killed 13 unarmed US soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009, would be livestreamed.

If carried out as announced, the move would mark what is believed to be the first public execution in the US in nearly a century. John Mills, a lawyer who works with death row inmates, described the decision to livestream the execution as "unprecedented in the modern era" and said it raised questions about the legal grounds for such a move.

"We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public," Hegseth said.

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