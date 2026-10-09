Durga Puja: The Sounds Of The Mahalaya...

15:10

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

There was a voice on the radio in my childhood. It came on only once a year, usually on a nippy October morning around 4 o'clock.

In the still-dark hours, my mother and I, wrapped together in a light blanket, would huddle on the floor in front of an old Murphy radio in the living room of our home in Jamshedpur, where I grew up.

Ma would fiddle with the knob until the static gave way to music; then the voice would come on. I would be half-asleep still, understanding little of the Sanskrit words I heard but the words in chants, interspersed with songs, cast a spell. I still remember the goosebumps I felt as the epic tale of Goddess Durga's birth and battles unfolded...