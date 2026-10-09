Delhi Police justify restrictions citing July violence

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Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, sources said.





The Union home ministry has approved the decision, they said. The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.





The restrictions have been proposed in view of the CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

The Delhi Police said on Friday that the temporary restrictions imposed in New Delhi, particularly around Jantar Mantar, ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest, were precautionary measures to maintain law and order, citing violence during protests at the venue in July.In a statement, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan said the right to peaceful protest is an important democratic right, but residents, commuters, businesses, and police personnel also needed protection.Police said a protest permitted for one day in July had allegedly continued for around a month, during which more than 200 police personnel were injured and over 2,000 people with criminal antecedents reportedly participated in the demonstrations.Clashes during the protests also resulted in injuries to students, the statement said, adding that allegations of molestation and assault of women constables during protests in the past week were a matter of grave concern.The Delhi Police said Jantar Mantar could safely accommodate around 1,000 people at a time and stressed that prior permission was necessary to plan crowd management, traffic regulation, and emergency access.The statement said the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was proceeding with its proposed gathering without the required permission, citing the Supreme Court's observations on compliance with legal requirements for public demonstrations.Ahead of Saturday's protest, the Capital has seen an unprecedented security clampdown, with 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 57 metro stations closed, internet services suspended and intensive checks at the city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.