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Delhi Police holds high-level meet ahead of CJP protest

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Senior Delhi Police officers held a high-level meeting at the police headquarters on Friday to review the law-and-order situation ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, sources said.

The meeting focused on assessing the emerging security situation and reviewing arrangements to maintain law and order in the national capital, they said.

Senior officers are also examining recent observations made by the Supreme Court, which are expected to figure in the discussions, sources added.

The protest has prompted heightened security preparations in Delhi.

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