Delhi Police denies nod for tomorrow's CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

12:47

Delhi Police has denied permission for a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 10, a senior police officer said on Friday.



Police cited late submission of application and rule violations during a previous demonstration as reasons for denying the permission.



Police received the application seeking permission for the protest on October 7, just three days before the protest. However, according to rules, such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance, said Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi range, Nupur Prasad.



Section 163 (prohibitory orders) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers authorities to issue orders to prevent potential disturbances, has been imposed in New Delhi district, she said.