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Dalits fall at non-Dalits' feet for burial

Fri, 09 October 2026
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13:15
A Dalit village in Tamil Nadu. Image used for representational purpose only. Pic: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff
A Dalit village in Tamil Nadu. Image used for representational purpose only. Pic: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff
Meanwhile, as the nation mulls Viksit Bharat by the year 2047, comes this piece of news from distant Tamil Nadu.

The Times of India reports that Dalit residents of village Thingalur near Perundur in Erode district were forced to fall at the feet of non-Dalit residents, so they may be allowed access to the common burial ground for their relative's funeral.

After the death of a nonagenarian, residents of Thingalur decided to take his body to a nearby common burial ground since the one in their village had run out of space, TOI reports.

Their path was blocked by non-Dalit residents of the village who said that the Dalits cannot bury their dead there.

As the Dalits begged for access and the non-Dalits stood firm in their resolve, the police stood by as mute witnesses. 

In desperation a couple of us fell at the feet of the non-Dalits to ensure a decent burial, the Dalits said.

The Thingalur police have since registered a case under the SC/ST Act, TOI reports.

-- Rediff News

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