Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Continue Jantar Mantar protest even if leaders are arrested: Neha Bora

Fri, 09 October 2026
Share:
15:58
image
A day before the scheduled protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Friday called on people to continue the agitation even if its leaders are arrested.

In a message to people, Neha alleged that large-scale house arrests were taking place, and police personnel were searching for organisers of the protest.

"Trains bound for Delhi are being stopped; 57 metro stations had been closed ahead of the demonstration; paramilitary forces, Army and huge forces of security personnel are being deployed. This is nothing but a state of open emergency in the country," Neha added.

She drew a parallel with the Quit India Movement of 1942, when several freedom fighters were arrested after a protest call on August 8.

"History is repeating itself. Just like in 1942, the arrest of leaders could not stop the Quit India movement; this movement will also not stop," she said.

Neha urged people travelling to Delhi for the protest to take leadership if the organisers were detained, and asked them to stage sit-ins wherever they were stopped, including at metro and railway stations.

"Wherever you are stopped, whether it is a metro or train station, sit down right there with your demands of 'roll back SIR, Gyanesh Kumar must go'," she said.

Asserting that the government should be held accountable, the AISA leader framed the mobilisation as a confrontation between the people and the BJP.

"There is no turning back. It is we the people versus the BJP," she said.

TOP STORIES

She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez
She sought vote chori proof: Rahul as Oppn MPs meet Prez

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu, alleging 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with the repeal of assembly polls from the last two years. Rahul...

Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut
Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, internet shut

Delhi is under an unprecedented security clampdown with 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 57 metro stations closed, and mobile internet suspended in areas around Jantar Mantar, as authorities aim to prevent an...

CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country
CJP protest: Delhi-bound trains cancelled across country

The Railway Board's decision to cancel dozens of trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has been widely criticised by railway experts and passenger bodies as...

Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs
Emergency imposed in country: CJP decries security curbs

Leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have strongly criticised the Centre's security measures in New Delhi, including metro and train cancellations, ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar. They accuse the government of...

Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt
Find alternative to Jantar Mantar for protests: SC to govt

The Supreme Court has asked the government to consider designating an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful protests in the national capital, emphasising the need for a site with basic amenities. This suggestion arose during a...