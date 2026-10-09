Continue Jantar Mantar protest even if leaders are arrested: Neha Bora

15:58

A day before the scheduled protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Friday called on people to continue the agitation even if its leaders are arrested.



In a message to people, Neha alleged that large-scale house arrests were taking place, and police personnel were searching for organisers of the protest.



"Trains bound for Delhi are being stopped; 57 metro stations had been closed ahead of the demonstration; paramilitary forces, Army and huge forces of security personnel are being deployed. This is nothing but a state of open emergency in the country," Neha added.



She drew a parallel with the Quit India Movement of 1942, when several freedom fighters were arrested after a protest call on August 8.



"History is repeating itself. Just like in 1942, the arrest of leaders could not stop the Quit India movement; this movement will also not stop," she said.



Neha urged people travelling to Delhi for the protest to take leadership if the organisers were detained, and asked them to stage sit-ins wherever they were stopped, including at metro and railway stations.



"Wherever you are stopped, whether it is a metro or train station, sit down right there with your demands of 'roll back SIR, Gyanesh Kumar must go'," she said.



Asserting that the government should be held accountable, the AISA leader framed the mobilisation as a confrontation between the people and the BJP.



"There is no turning back. It is we the people versus the BJP," she said.