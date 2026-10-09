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Come back: Zoho founder on US barring IT majors from Green Card

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Zoho Corporation Founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has urged Indian technology professionals in the United States to return home and contribute to India's growth, following the US government's decision to freeze green-card sponsorship applications at eight technology companies.

In a social media post, Vembu highlighted the contribution of Indians to America's technological development but expressed concern over the uncertainty faced by Indian professionals working in the country.

"Indians have made a major contribution to America's technological prowess. Yet, a big part of America no longer wants us," Vembu said.

He also pointed to the difficulties faced by Indian professionals who have built their lives in the US and may now have to reconsider their future.

"Indians who are on a visa in the US face the painful prospect of uprooting the life you have built with hard work," he said.

Calling for Indian talent to help strengthen the country's technology sector, Vembu added, "Let this be the birth pains of a bold new future. Come back, let's build Indian".

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