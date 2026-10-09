Clearly shows panic, nervousness: Cong on heavy security deployment in Delhi

13:57

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Modi government over the heavy security personnel deployment ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's October 10 protest in New Delhi, saying it shows the level of "panic and nervousness" after four days of unrelenting protests by the INDIA bloc.



More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.



The officer said no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a post on heavy security personnel deployment in the national capital ahead of the CJP protest.



In his post on X, Ramesh said, "Clearly shows the level of panic and nervousness coming as it does after four days of unrelenting protests by the INDIA janbandhan."



The security personnel deployment was made as a precautionary measure to prevent any breach of peace and ensure the smooth movement of people and traffic. The officer said prohibitory orders are already in force in the area.



Police have appealed to protesters and members of the public not to indulge in any violence or attack the force members deployed for security duties.



They have issued specific instructions to personnel regarding handling women protesters and have told them to avoid unnecessary confrontation.



Police have also cautioned people against believing or circulating unverified information on social media or elsewhere.



The CJP and several student groups have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations against him of presiding over the deletion of lakhs of voters across the country in the name of the Special Intensive Revision of Voter lists.