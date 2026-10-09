CJP leader 'detained' by police in Rajasthan, released after 100-km drive

09:29

The Cockroach Janata Party has alleged that Rajasthan Police forcibly detained its organisational co-in-charge Deepak Baliyan from his residence in Alwar district on Thursday night and manhandled him despite his fractured leg.



Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the police took Baliyan from his house in Kathumar on October 8 and released him late in the night.



According to Baliyan's family, police arrived at his residence and said that the local station house officer had summoned him.



Baliyan livestreamed the police action on social media, following which the personnel left, the family claimed.



The police allegedly returned later and asked Baliyan to delete the video.



When he refused, they took him into custody, the family alleged.



Ranka alleged that Baliyan, who was recovering from a leg fracture, was dragged by police and suffered further injuries to his leg.



In a post on X, Ranka said Baliyan was taken on a journey of around 100 km before he was dropped at his house.



"Some boundaries shouldn't be crossed, and it's good that Rajasthan Police realised that eventually," he said.



In an earlier post, Ranka accused Rajasthan Police of behaving like "goons" over the alleged treatment of Baliyan and his brother.



The CJP has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who has been accused of tinkering with voter lists, deleting lakhs of names.