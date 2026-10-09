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The real Charles Sobhraj. Pic: Gopal Chitrakar/Reuters





This led the police to farm out and surround the building so he cannot escape.



When they entered the room, they found an old man sitting in a dimly-lit room with a newspaper in hand.



And thus was the man the police called 'Charles Sobhraj of Kashmir' arrested.



He possessed multiple names with multiple documents -- Somnath Koul, Mohan Lal Dhar, Brijnath Bhat, Hadinath Dhar -- and had been scamming Kashmiris by promising to sell them land left behind by Kashmiri Pandits like himself, reports Indian Express.



So successful was he that the scam ran for 10 whole years, till January this year when the police got on his trail, and registered an FIR on April 1.



So who was he really?



Police say Somnath Koul is a retired Ayurvedic doctor while in service records his name is listed as Brijnath Bhat, reports Indian Express.



He owns two voter IDs (Election Commission, are you reading this?), and two

Aadhaar cards under the names of Brijnath Bhat, Hadinath Dhar, Somnath Koul and

Mohan Lal Dhar.



Koul also burnt his fingertips, reportedly in an accident, ruling out his biometric identification.



About his love for newspapers? When the police questioned Koul's accomplices they were told that he was an avid newspaper reader. So they began tracking J-K newspapers he subscribed to, which led to his acquaintance outside Srinagar, and his arrest.





-- Rediff News

An 80-year-old conman from Kashmir had his run cut short by his love for newspapers.In late September, when the Jammu and Kashmir police reached a home in Srinagar's suburbs in search of a man, they were told he was not at home. When they told the woman who had answered the door to take them to his room, she took them in but knocked on the door.If he was not at home, why knock on the door?