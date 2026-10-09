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CBI busts pan-India bank recruitment racket; 4 arrested

Fri, 09 October 2026
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted an alleged impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal and arrested four people, including a CGST inspector, officials said on Thursday.

The CBI Special Task Branch, Mumbai, carried out coordinated multi-state raids following an FIR registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), an official statement said.  

The four accused allegedly 'fraudulently infiltrated multiple stages of the selection process', including written examinations and interviews, by physically posing as candidates, according to the statement.

The statement said the accused were involved in impersonation that undermined the integrity of public examinations and deprived 'genuine, hardworking aspirants of their rightful opportunities'.

The CBI said its investigation is continuing to identify and establish the role of other people involved in the alleged racket.

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