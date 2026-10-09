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Came as a stranger, leaving with a family: Dipke

Fri, 09 October 2026
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CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke shares this post on X and writes: 

"Leaving Bengaluru with so much love in my heart. The warmth, affection and kindness I've received over the last two days have been truly overwhelming.

Sending a big hug to my new family, Kavitha Lankesh and Esha Lankesh. I came here as a stranger and am leaving with a family I know I'll keep coming back to.

And a heartfelt thank you to @prakashraaj sir and my elder sister Aafreen Nawaz for inviting me and introducing me to the incredible warmth and generosity of Bengaluru.

You've all given me more than just beautiful memories. You've given me a home to return to. :)"

The Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday held a protest at Freedom Park under the banner of 'Janata Nyayalaya' over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and Actor Prakash Raj participating in the demonstration along with representatives of various organisations.

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